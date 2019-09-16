Supreme Court allows Azad to go on restricted tour of J&K

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to go on a restricted tour of four districts of Jammu and Kashmir “without indulging in any political activity or rally”.

Before passing the order, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had turned to Mr. Mehta to hear the government’s opinion on letting Mr. Azad travel to four districts — Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Jammu — to make an assessment of the impact made by the lockdown in J&K on the life of the daily wage earners.

But Mr. Azad, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi objected strongly. “I [Azad] am a former Chief Minister of the State. I was turned back thrice in August from the airport... I do not need his permission to enter my own State,” Mr. Singhvi submitted. “Where is the order saying I cannot enter my own State to enquire about the welfare of the people there?” he argued.

The court issued notice to the government on his petition and sought a response in two weeks.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, for CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, submitted that his J&K party colleague, M.Y. Tarigami, was brought to Delhi on the court’s order and treated in the AIIMS.

The court allowed, Mr. Tarigami, if he so wishes, to return to J&K.

But the court refused when Mr. Ramachandran sought a direction for free movement of Mr. Tarigami in Srinagar.

“We do not think that any order in this regard is required to be passed at this stage, as the same would be in anticipation of some actions on the part of the State government, which has not yet taken place. If the petitioner has any grievance in this regard i.e. movement in Srinagar, he would be free to approach the jurisdictional High Court or this Court, as advised,” the court said in its order.

The Bench said Mr. Tarigami was free to approach the district authorities concerned for requisite permission to move around any prohibited or restricted parts of Srinagar.

The court also kept open for a decision on the validity of his alleged illegal detention from August 5.