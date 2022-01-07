SC allows EWS, OBC quota in medical admission this year

07 January 2022 11:12 IST

The criteria for EWS quota, including income limit of ₹ 8 lakh, will be followed for NEET 2021-22 admissions.

The Supreme Court has allowed NEET 2021-2022 counselling to proceed while maintaining 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes and 10% for economically weaker sections in accordance with the July 29, 2021 notification of the government in order not to "dislocate" medical admission for this year.

The top court has also upheld the constitutional validity of 27% reservation for OBC in NEET All India Quota.

The court has also upheld Pandey Committee's recommendations, which maintained that the ₹ 8 lakh threshold fixed to identify EWS was not a “mechanical adoption” of the OBC creamy layer cut-off.

Further hearing on the petitions challenging the July 29 notification giving EWS quota in NEET AIQ will be heard in the third week of March 2022.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Third) Amendment Act introducing EWS quota came into force on January 14, 2019. On January 17 the same year, the government released an official memorandum (OM) informing that families earning a gross annual income below ₹ 8 lakh would be identified as EWS for benefit of reservation.