SC allows Centre to continue providing security to Mukesh Ambani, family in Mumbai

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India accepts Solicitor General's submissions that security was provided after taking into consideration threat perceptions and ground realities

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to continue providing security cover to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana accepted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submissions that security was provided after taking into consideration threat perceptions and ground realities.

The Centre had moved the Supreme Court with a plea to quash proceedings before the Tripura High Court in a public interest petition challenging the security cover to the businessman and his family.

The three-judge Bench led by the CJI quashed the Tripura High Court proceedings.

Mr. Mehta said the government would send the bill for the security cover to the family. There was no need for a petitioner in Tripura to bother about it.

The Centre had moved the Supreme Court after the High Court had directed it to produce the Home Ministry's files on the security given to the family.

The apex court had on June 29 stayed the High Court order.

‘What is your locus?’

"What is your locus and why are you bothered about the security? The government is there, they will take care. Why are you bothered? What is your concern?" the Chief Justice asked the public interest petitioner's side.

"The government sends the bill for security and it is fully paid by the person. He is the chairman of biggest digital company today. We know what the situation is, its very unfortunate that this kind of slur is created. They have employed 4-5 million people. This kind of slander is bad," senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the family, submitted.