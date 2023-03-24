SC agrees to hear Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of central probe agencies on April 5

March 24, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider plea of Opposition parties on ‘misuse’ of central probe agencies on April 5. Fourteen political parties had moved the SC on Friday morning against the ‘indiscriminate’ use of central agencies like ED and CBI against Opposition leaders.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the Opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Trinamool Congress, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier this month, Nine leaders from eight national parties, including Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), and Bhagwant Singh Mann (Punjab), had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the government of ‘misusing of Central agencies and office of Governor to settle scores with Opposition parties outside the electoral battlefield’.

The other signatories to the letter were Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party. Congress was not a signatory to the letter.

The letter alleged that “the manner in which the Central agencies were used since 2014 had tarnished their image and raised questions about their autonomy and impartiality. The faith of the people of India in these agencies continued to erode”.

(with inputs from PTI)