SC agrees to examine A.P. appeal against HC decision on power purchase agreement

December 15, 2022 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine an Andhra Pradesh government appeal against a State High Court decision which held that electricity tariff fixed in a power purchase agreement (PPA) or through an order of a State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) cannot be amended or revised.

A Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to power companies, including Tata Power Renewable Energy and others, who are the respondents in the case.

The State, represented by advocate Mahfooz A. Nazki, argued that tariff under the Electricity Act could never be generic. It had to be unit-specific.

“The reason why tariff is constantly required to be revisited is the rapid technological advances resulting in decrease in the cost of generation of power. It is important to note that since the year 2015, rapid technological advancements have taken place and the cost of generation has drastically been reduced,” the Andhra Pradesh government argued.

The State government argued that the High Court judgment in March 2022 was unsustainable inasmuch as it had failed to consider that the SERC indeed possessed “the necessary power (nay, a duty) to make such amendments as may be necessary in the interest of public as also to revise the tariff from time to time”.

“Such powers/duties are found not only in its Regulations but also in the power purchase agreement (PPA) and the Electricity Act… Such a power is also available under the provisions of the General Clauses Act,” Mr. Nazki argued.

“The HC judgment is ex facie violative of the provisions of the Electricity Act. The Electricity Act was enacted for the purpose of ensuring conducive development of the electricity industry by promoting competition and for protecting the interest of the consumers and for the rationalisation of electricity tariff,” the State contended.