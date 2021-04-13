SC adjourns Zakia Jafri plea hearing

Petition challenges clean chit from SIT to Modi in death of Ehsan Jafri

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned its hearing of a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the SIT's clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar rescheduled the hearing by two weeks. The case has seen several adjournments in the past months.

At one point in an earlier hearing, Justice Kahnwilkar had orally remarked that “We cannot keep adjourning this. We have to hear it someday...”

On February 8, 2012, the SIT had filed a closure report, giving clean chit to Mr. Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them.