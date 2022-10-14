SC adjourns hearing on Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts’ plea to October 17

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred to October 17 the hearing on a petition for premature release filed by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Nalini and Ravichandran, who are serving life terms.

The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Prabu Ramasubramanian, made a preliminary submission before a Bench, led by Justice B.R. Gavai, that the Centre had no role to play in the case, in the light of a May 2022 judgment releasing A.G. Perarivalan, which said the State of Tamil Nadu, and not the Union, had exclusive power to recommend remission.

The court, nevertheless, said it would like to have the Centre present on Monday. The Centre was not represented by a lawyer on Friday.

An affidavit filed by Tamil Nadu, represented by advocate Joseph S. Aristotle, seemed to be on the same page as the petitioners when it said the State’s Governor was bound by the aid and advice of the State Cabinet, which had proposed the premature release of Nalini and others in September 2018.

The State had contended that the Governor, instead of acting on the recommendation of the Cabinet to remit their life sentence, kept the files pending for over two-and-a-half years, before finally forwarding it to the President in January 2021.

The State said even the President had not taken a decision for the past one year and 9 months. It said Nalini had been incarcerated in the Special Prison for Women, Vellore, for the past 30 years, four months and 25 days.

The Madras High Court had, in June, dismissed the writ petitions filed by Nalini and co-accused Ravichandran, who had sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to release them forthwith without waiting for the Governor’s nod to a September 9, 2018 Cabinet recommendation.

The High Court had held that the Governor’s signature was sine qua non under Article 161 of the Constitution.

The High Court had also observed that it could not exercise extraordinary powers under Article 142 to pass an order similar to the one which released Perarivalan.