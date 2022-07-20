India

SC adjourns BCCI’s plea to allow amendment of its constitution

A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI July 20, 2022 22:47 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 22:47 IST

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Wednesday adjourned to July 21 a plea by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend its constitution to do away with the cooling-off period for its administrators.

The case is significant for BCCI as the date of amendments may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BCCI has urged the court to revise a rule in its new constitution which mandates that administrators have to go through a three-year ‘cooling-off period’ after successive years in the BCCI or any State association.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ‘cooling-off period’ was a major recommendation made by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country.

In its 2018 judgment, the apex court had seen eye-to-eye with Justice Lodha's conclusion that "the game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies".

For this end, the court had supported the recommendation of the Justice Lodha panel that cricket administrators should undergo a ‘cooling-off period’ before contesting elections to BCCI or State associations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Read more...