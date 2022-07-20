SC adjourns BCCI’s plea to allow amendment of its constitution

A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 20, 2022 22:47 IST

The case is significant for BCCI as the date of amendments may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Wednesday adjourned to July 21 a plea by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend its constitution to do away with the cooling-off period for its administrators. The case is significant for BCCI as the date of amendments may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. Advertisement Advertisement BCCI has urged the court to revise a rule in its new constitution which mandates that administrators have to go through a three-year ‘cooling-off period’ after successive years in the BCCI or any State association. The ‘cooling-off period’ was a major recommendation made by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country. In its 2018 judgment, the apex court had seen eye-to-eye with Justice Lodha's conclusion that "the game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies". For this end, the court had supported the recommendation of the Justice Lodha panel that cricket administrators should undergo a ‘cooling-off period’ before contesting elections to BCCI or State associations.

