SC acquits man of 20-year-old murder; disbelieves eyewitness who slept off his fear rather than report the crime to police

March 31, 2023 06:05 am | Updated March 30, 2023 11:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has acquitted a man sentenced to life imprisonment in a 20-year-old murder while refusing to believe the sole eyewitness’s testimony that he was so scared after witnessing the death of his friend that he went home to sleep rather than rush to the police station situated nearby.

“The witness is an adult, mature and worldly wise. He is aged 24 and runs a grocery shop. He is not illiterate, yet he chose to not take any action, even to save the life of his friend. His explanation that he went home and slept is uninspiring in confidence for the incident took place in his presence and in close proximity of habitation, more specifically at a short distance i.e. just three to four minutes of walking distance from the police headquarters where constables are posted around the clock,” a three-judge Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol observed in a judgment.

‘Unnatural conduct’

Justice Karol, who authored the recent judgment, said the witness, who claimed to have seen the murder happen right before his eyes, had left his friend who was bleeding profusely. He did not seek any help. He did not inform the dead man’s family nor visit the hospital where the dying man was brought to. “It was only when the police interrogated him that he named the accused,” the judgment said, terming the conduct quite “unnatural”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident dates back to January 2002 in Gujarat. The deceased, Ram, and the witnesses, Nirav Bipinbhai Patel, were accosted by two men on a motorcycle. One of the two was Narendra Keshubhai Zala, the appellant before the Supreme Court. According to the police version, Zala shot Ram fatally in the neck after a brief exchange of words. The motive behind the alleged crime was a debt, the prosecution argued successfully in the trial court and the Gujarat High Court.

Deciding Zala’s appeal against the High Court’s confirmation of his guilt, Justice Karol discredited Mr. Patel’s uncorroborated testimony as eyewitness.

“This court on multiple occasions has held that it is not the quantity but the quality of witnesses and evidence that can either make or break the case of the prosecution. It is the duty of the prosecution to prove that the testimonies of the witnesses that it seeks to rely upon are of sterling quality, i.e. fully trustworthy and absolutely free from any kind of blemish,” the Supreme Court observed.

It ordered Zala to be released forthwith in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT