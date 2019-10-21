SC accepts Centre’s revised offer of 400 sq mt land for Guru Ravidas temple

The Supreme Court Monday accepted the Centre’s revised offer of 400 sq mt land in Tughlaqabad forest area for the construction of Guru Ravidas temple which was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) following the Court’s earlier order.

Attorney General K. K. Venugopal told a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Shripathi Ravindra Bhat that the Centre has revised its offer from 200 sq mt area for the temple to 400 sq mt keeping in view the faith and sentiments of devotees.

The Bench directed the Centre to constitute within six weeks a committee for the construction of the temple in the area earmarked for it.

The Bench said that nobody will carry out any commercial activity in the area in and around the place earmarked for the temple.

The top court also directed that persons who were arrested during agitations following the demolition of the temple be released on furnishing of personal bond.

The Centre had on Friday told the apex court that it was willing to hand over 200 sq mt of land to devotees for construction of Guru Ravidas temple in South Delhi but with certain conditions.

Mr. Venugopal had said he had held consultation with all parties including devotees and government officials and Centre has agreed to give the same piece of land considering sensitivity and faith of devotees for the site.

He had said that only two of the petitioners were not agreeable to the proposal but “the entire belief and faith of the devotees of Guru Ravidas is at the site where he stayed and therefore in the interest of peace and harmony we want to return the site to the devotees”.

