SBI files compliance affidavit in SC after sending electoral bonds details to EC

State Bank of India (SBI) has filed a compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that details of 22,217 electoral bonds purchased and 22,030 electoral bonds redeemed by political parties were submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
SBI said that the dates of purchase, names of purchasers and the denomination of electoral bonds purchased have been declared. Similarly, the dates of encashment of electoral bonds, names of political parties who received the contributions and denomination of electoral bonds encashed were also given.