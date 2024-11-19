Savarkar defamation case: Rahul Gandhi asked to appear in Pune court on December 2

A Pune court ordered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear in person before it on December 2 in connection with a defamation complaint filed against him by Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar's grandnephew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satyaki Savarkar had filed a complaint in a Pune court claiming Mr. Gandhi, in his speech in London in March 2023, stated that Mr. Satyaki had written in a book that he and five to six of his friends once beat up a Muslim man and he (Savarkar) felt happy. As per the plea, Mr. Satyaki has not written this anywhere.

The court had asked the police to investigate the allegations and file a report. The Vishrambaug police station had carried out the enquiry and said that there is a prima-facie truth in the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 4, Special court for MP/MLA, presided over by Joint Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde, had issued summons to Gandhi asking him to appear before it on October 23.

However, Mr. Gandhi did not appear as it was told that he did not receive the summons.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, lawyer of petitioner Satyaki Savarkar, told PTI he approached the court on Monday praying to issue summons Gandhi to appear before the court.

Also read | The fight over Savarkar’s legacy

Adv Milind Pawar approached the court on behalf of Mr. Gandhi and said the Congress leader will appear before the court on the next date, Kolhatkar said.

"However, we took an objection to Jadhav representing Gandhi as there was no 'vakalatnama or pursis' presented to the court. Advocate Jadhav told the court Gandhi will appear before the court under any circumstance. On this, court asked Gandhi to appear in court on December 2," said Mr. Kolhatkar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.