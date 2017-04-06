Saudi deports Rajasthan man for IS activity

Following a request by India, Saudi Arabia deported a Rajasthan resident for allegedly propagating the ideologies of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist outfit.

In a statement, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Amzad Khan, who operated online with a number of aliases, was arrested after his deportation on April 4.

Mr. Khan (37) had emerged as a major suspect in the case against unknown and unidentified persons involved in Islamic States-related activities in countries that are at peace with India.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet last year in the case but the probe is still on. The agency said he was working in Riyadh since 2014.