Saudi deports Rajasthan man for IS activity

Following a request by India, Saudi Arabia deported a Rajasthan resident for allegedly propagating the ideologies of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist outfit.
In a statement, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Amzad Khan, who operated online with a number of aliases, was arrested after his deportation on April 4.
Mr. Khan (37) had emerged as a major suspect in the case against unknown and unidentified persons involved in Islamic States-related activities in countries that are at peace with India.
The NIA had filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet last year in the case but the probe is still on. The agency said he was working in Riyadh since 2014.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor