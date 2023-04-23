ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia evacutes Indians along with other foreigners in Sudan

April 23, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

Apart from India, Pakistan Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and several other countries 91 Saudi citizens were also evacuated

Kallol Bhattacherjee
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on April 22, 2023, shows members of the armed forces passing out chocolates and flowers to Saudi citizens and other nationals upon their arrival in Jeddah, following their rescue from Sudan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Saudi Arabia on April 22 announced that it has evacuated several citizens of “brotherly and friendly” foreign countries from Sudan that included a few Indian nationals. According to an announcement from Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs 66 citizens from these countries were evacuated by Saudi Arabia on April 22.

Apart from nationals from India, Pakistan Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and several other countries 91 Saudi citizens were also evacuated, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia announced.

The operation was carried out by the royal Saudi navel forces in coordination with members of other branches of the Saudi military. India had been in contact with Saudi Arabia with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who called up his Saudi counterpart to ensure evacuation of Indian nationals.

According to available information there are around 3000 Indian citizens out of which a bulk of the Indians are located in capital Khartoum but many are also located in other parts of the country including the conflict-prone Darfur in West Sudan. With this Saudi Arabia became the first country to citizens from conflict-torn Sudan which witnessed intense fighting between the paramilitary RSF and the Sudanese armed forces over the last 7 days.

