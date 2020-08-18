Satya Pal Malik appointed Meghalaya Governor

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the new Governor of Meghalaya, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been given the additional charge of Goa, it added.

Mr. Malik, who was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when its special status under Article 370 was abrogated last August, will be replacing Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” said the communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan.