National

Satya Pal Malik appointed Meghalaya Governor

Governor Satya Pal Malik. File

Governor Satya Pal Malik. File   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the new Governor of Meghalaya, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been given the additional charge of Goa, it added.

Mr. Malik, who was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when its special status under Article 370 was abrogated last August, will be replacing Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” said the communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 11:27:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/satya-pal-malik-appointed-meghalaya-governor/article32381549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story