Satish Kumar named new Chairman and CEO of Railway Board

Updated - August 27, 2024 11:28 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 11:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Kumar has been promoted from Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board to its Chairman and CEO.

The Hindu Bureau

Satish Kumar. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Satish Kumar as the Chairman and CEO of Railway Board on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). 

Mr. Kumar will assume charge from September 1, till the date of his super annuation and his re-employment on contract basis, from January 1 till August 31, 2025, on usual terms and conditions, or until further orders, which ever is earlier, said the DoPT notification. 

Mr. Kumar has been promoted from Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board to its Chairman and CEO. He is a 1986-batch official belonging to Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME). Before entering the Railway Board, Mr. Kumar was the General Manager, North Central Railway, Prayagraj. 

Mr. Kumar will replace Jaya Verma Sinha, who has been appointed as Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) administrative member.

Ms. Sinha, who is the first lady Chairperson of the Railway Board, will retire on August 31. She had taken charge of the top post in September last year. 

