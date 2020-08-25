Satheesh Reddy gets two-year extension as DRDO Chief

NEW DELHI

25 August 2020 01:15 IST

This was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday. Dr. Reddy took over the post in August, 2018.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been given a two-year extension as the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO beyond his tenure of August 26, 2020.

