Satheesh Reddy gets two-year extension as DRDO Chief

DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy.

DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been given a two-year extension as the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO beyond his tenure of August 26, 2020.

This was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday. Dr. Reddy took over the post in August, 2018.

