Satellite-based tolling likely from next year, says government official

The Indian Highways Management Company Limited is preparing bids for toll chargers, which are expected to be floated in the last quarter of 2024, said Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoRTH.

Updated - September 12, 2024 10:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
A toll gate on Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway at Thuvakudi.

A toll gate on Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway at Thuvakudi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The satellite-based tolling system for highways will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2025, said a senior official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The Indian Highways Management Company Limited of the National Highways Authority of India is preparing bids for toll chargers, which are expected to be floated in the last quarter of 2024, said Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoRTH.

The government envisages a hybrid tolling mechanism so that toll booths can track vehicles fitted with an onboard unit for receiving signals from the Global Navigation Satellite System as well as radio frequency identification-based Fastags that are already widely used.

Earlier this week, the Ministry notified the revised National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to pave the way for implementing GNSS-based tolling.

As an incentive for users, the rules offer travel up to 20 km daily for free on select highways and expressways once the new tolling system is implemented.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:17 pm IST

