Satellite based toll collection likely before Lok Sabha election, says Gadkari

February 07, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The government plans to implement satellite based toll collection on highways before the Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 general election kicks in, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament.

“We are trying to implement satellite based toll system very soon, perhaps before the Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election,” Mr. Gadkari said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The technology, which has been under the government’s consideration for the past more than three years, will allow barrier-free movement of cars, which will not be required to stop for toll payments, the Minister said. He explained that the photo of the registration plate of the vehicle will be captured and the toll amount will be debited based on the actual length of the highway traversed by the vehicle. This will replace the radio frequency identification based Fastags that were rolled out in 2016 and made mandatory from January 2021. A total of 8.13 crore Fastags have since been issued, and a penetration of 98% has been achieved, according to the Minister.

While the government is in a rush to implement the new toll collection system before the elections, an official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on condition of anonymity that the concept for the technology being used was not yet finalised and was still in various stages of development.

An official of the National Highways Authority of India, which will be implementing the technology, said it has been tested in Delhi and Gurgaon and a trial will soon be conducted in Bangalore too.

This will involve every vehicle registering for the Global Navigation Satellite System of toll collection to be equipped with an on-board unit (OBU) that will be linked to a constellation of satellites. The OBU will be the same as the vehicle tracking device made compulsory for certain categories of vehicles such as those carrying hazardous chemicals, an NHA official said. The tracking device will enable distance-based collection of toll, and over a period of time it will also permit barrier free movement of vehicles, the person added. The OBU will also be linked with a wallet from which the toll amount will be deducted.

For the technology to be implemented, the Indian Highway Management Company Limited will have to conclude geo-fencing of national highways in order to capture their co-ordinates. The government will also have to amend National Highway Fee Rules to permit distance-based toll collection as well the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

