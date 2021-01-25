Sasikala moved out of ICU, says Bengaluru hospital

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in Bengaluru in a corruption case, has been moved out of the ICU after her coronavirus symptoms reduced, the Victoria Hospital authorities said in a statement.
The former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who is set to be released from prison on January 27, contracted coronavirus on January 20 and was later admitted to the Bowring Hospital.
In view of her critical condition, she was shifted to the ICU ward of Victoria Hospital.
Now that the symptoms have reduced substantially and her condition has become normal, she has been taken out of the ICU.
However, the hospital authorities have been monitoring her.
Meanwhile, her sister-in-law J. Ilavarasi, who too is serving a jail term in the corruption case and was found COVID-19 positive, was keeping well, the authorities said.
Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath