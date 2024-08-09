ADVERTISEMENT

Sarbananda Sonowal introduces two Bills related to shipping in Lok Sabha

Updated - August 09, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The two Bills are Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

PTI

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaks in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday (August 9, 2024) introduced two Bills — Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, seeks to comply with the international convention and with the changing global scenario in the shipping industry.

Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) opposed the introduction of the Bill saying that the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, has been serving its purpose for the past 100 years and The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, only has some minor amendments. "This superfluous legislation should be done away with, it does not help the country," Mr. Roy said.

Responding to Mr. Roy, Mr. Sonowal said the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, is already 100 year-old and hence to comply with the international convention and changing global scenario it was necessary to bring in simplification for ease of understanding of the law.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I believe this Bill is necessary and is imperative to bring certain changes and also incorporating some definition trying to simplify and better understanding," Mr. Sonowal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US