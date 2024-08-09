GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sarbananda Sonowal introduces two Bills related to shipping in Lok Sabha

The two Bills are Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

Published - August 09, 2024 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaks in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on August 9, 2024.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaks in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday (August 9, 2024) introduced two Bills — Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, seeks to comply with the international convention and with the changing global scenario in the shipping industry.

Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) opposed the introduction of the Bill saying that the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, has been serving its purpose for the past 100 years and The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, only has some minor amendments. "This superfluous legislation should be done away with, it does not help the country," Mr. Roy said.

Responding to Mr. Roy, Mr. Sonowal said the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, is already 100 year-old and hence to comply with the international convention and changing global scenario it was necessary to bring in simplification for ease of understanding of the law.

"I believe this Bill is necessary and is imperative to bring certain changes and also incorporating some definition trying to simplify and better understanding," Mr. Sonowal said.

