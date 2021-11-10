National

Sarang, Suryakiran teams, LCA to perform in Dubai Air Show

Soaring spirit: The Suryakiran team flying in a formation during the dress rehearsals for the Navy Day celebrations at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. K.R. Deepak  

India will showcase Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the biennial Dubai Air Show scheduled next week. The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Sarang helicopter display team and Suryakiran aerobatic display team will also perform at the show.

“The IAF has been invited by the Government of UAE to participate with the Sarang and Suryakiran Aerobatics Teams,” the IAF said in a statement.

The air show is scheduled to be held at the Al Maktoum International Airport from November 14 to 18.

“The induction of five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruvs of the Sarang Team, 10 BAE Hawk 132s of the Suryakiran Team and the three LCA Tejas was completed by November 09. The induction was supported by the IAF’s C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft,” the IAF stated.

These teams would be performing along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights and the UAE’s Al Fursan. In addition, the LCA shall be part of the aerobatics and static displays during the show, the statement noted. “The teams are now preparing for the opening ceremony on November 14.”

While the Sarang Team has participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in the UAE in 2005, the Dubai Air Show will be the first occasion for the Suryakirans and the Tejas to show off their swashbuckling aerial manoeuvres here, the statement added.


