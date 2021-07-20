Sarang helicopter team to perform in Russian air show

NEW DELHI

20 July 2021 15:06 IST

Sarang helicopters, manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, have hingeless rotors and are equipped with state of the art avionics

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to perform for the first time at the MAKS biennial international air show in Russia from July 20 to 25.

“This is the first occasion when the Sarang Team is performing its four helicopter aerobatics display in Russia with its ‘Made in India’ ‘Dhruv’ Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH),” an IAF statement said.

These helicopters, manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have hingeless rotors and are equipped with state of the art avionics. It is in service with the three Services and the Coast Guard.

Advertising

Advertising

The Sarang team was formed in 2003 in Bangalore and its first international display was at the Asian Aerospace Air show in Singapore in 2004. Since then, Sarang has performed in the UAE, Germany, the U.K., Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Apart from aerobatics displays, the Sarang team has also taken active part in several Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions such as Op Rahat in Uttarakhand (2013), Cyclone in Kerala (2017) and Op Karuna flood relief in Kerala (2018).