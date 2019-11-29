National

Saradha scam: SC asks former Kolkata Police Commissioner to respond to CBI plea for arrest

Rajeev Kumar

Rajeev Kumar  

The investigating agency says Rajeev Kumar’s arrest and custodial interrogation is necessary as he needs to be questioned about crucial evidence which he seems to have either concealed or even destroyed

The Supreme Court on Friday asked former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to respond to a plea made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his arrest and custodial interrogation in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The CBI wants the Supreme Court to set aside the anticipatory bail granted to Mr. Kumar on October 1.

“We have issued notice because there is something about this person (Kumar) absconding for a long time... But you have to convince us his arrest is necessary, otherwise he is a high-ranking officer,” Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the probe agency.

Mr. Mehta responded that Mr. Kumar’s arrest and custodial interrogation was necessary as he needed to be questioned about crucial evidence which he seemed to have either concealed or even destroyed.

Mr. Kumar has denied allegations that he connived with the accused persons in the scam to suppress crucial evidence. He was the functional head of the SIT appointed by the West Bengal government to probe the case. The Supreme Court, however, had transferred the probe from this SIT to the CBI in 2014.

Mr. Kumar maintains that he had not tampered with call data records or material evidence to help bail out the accused.

The Supreme Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Mr. Kumar for protection against arrest in the case on May 24. The court had on May 17 lifted a four-month-old restraint on the CBI from taking any coercive action, including arrest or custodial interrogation, against Mr. Kumar.

