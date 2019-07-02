Saradha scam: IPS officer Rajeev Kumar’s interim bail extended till July 22

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam till July 22.

Mr. Kumar, who is at present posted as Additional Director General (Criminal Investigation Department) of West Bengal police, was granted interim bail till July 10 in May. The High Court while granting Mr. Kumar interim bail had asked him to surrender his passport.

Appearing for Mr. Kumar, advocate Milan Mukherjee prayed for modification to an earlier order that Mr. Kumar be not allowed to travel outside Kolkata. The advocate prayed that since his client was heading an investigating agency, he should to allowed to travel outside the city. Justice Asha Arora said that the matter would be heard on July 15.

Mr. Kumar was in charge of the Special Investigation Team that investigated the Saradha scam before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe. The central agency’s allegations against Mr. Kumar include “suppression of evidence”.

In February this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged a dharna when CBI officers tried to question the former Kolkata Police Commissioner.