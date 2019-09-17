Anticipatory bail plea of former Kolkata Police chief rejected

A court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (CID) Rajeev Kumar. “The matter is not maintainable here,” district judge at Barasat Court Md. Shabbar Rashidi said, after listening to lawyers representing Mr. Kumar and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Counsel for the CBI opposed Mr. Kumar’s plea and appealed to the court to issue an arrest warrant against him.

The court said the cases pertaining to the appeal had originated from the Alipore District Court in South 24 Parganas where charge sheets were filed. Therefore it could not pass orders on either of the petitions.

Counsel for Mr. Kumar argued that the petitioner’s name does not feature in any previous charge sheet filed by the agency. He argued that the officer, “who was a witness” in the Saradha case till September 13, was declared an accused on Tuesday and the CBI is pushing for his arrest. The CBI lawyer argued that custody would be necessary because he had “suppressed” evidence.

The legal battle involving Mr. Kumar and the CBI is back to what it was on September 13 when the Calcutta High Court vacated its earlier order providing relief to Mr. Kumar from appearing before the central investigating agency.

Meanwhile, there was hectic activity at the CBI office in Kolkata, with senior officials holding a series of meetings. CBI Joint Director Pankaj Srivastava told journalists, “so far he [Mr. Kumar] is not cooperating”.

Meanwhile, senior CBI officers told The Hindu that several teams have been set up by the agency to locate Mr. Kumar.

On Monday, CBI officials visited the State Secretariat and delivered letters to top officials of the government seeking the whereabouts of Mr. Kumar. The government has informed that Mr. Kumar is on leave from September 9 to 25 and remains incommunicable.

A CBI official in New Delhi told The Hindu Mr. Kumar failed to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with the Saradha case.

“The probe team had written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to determine his whereabouts. It was later told that the CBI’s message had reached Mr. Kumar,” said the official.

The CBI has approached a Delhi court seeking non-bailable warrant against Mr. Kumar, sources said. “Mr. Kumar’s lawyer was asked to ensure his presence before the probe team at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. However, he has not turned up. Further legal action is being contemplated,” the official said.