Saradha case: ED attaches assets of 'beneficiaries', including P. Chidambaram's wife, ex-CPM MLA

February 03, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The money laundering case pertains to an alleged chit fund scam.

PTI

The ED on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹6 crore of "beneficiaries" like Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union finance minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, former CPM MLA Debendranath Biswas and a company owned by former Assam minister late Anjan Dutta in the Saradha money laundering case.

A provisional order for attaching movable properties worth ₹3.30 crore and immovable assets worth ₹3 crore has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.

These properties were owned by the Saradha Group and other people, who were beneficiaries of the "proceeds of crime" generated by the group, it said.

The "beneficiaries" include Nalini Chidambaram, Debabrata Sarkar (East Bengal Club official), Debendranath Biswas (former IPS officer and ex-CPM MLA) and Anubhuti Printers and Publications owned by Dutta, a former Assam cabinet minister and president of state Congress party.

The money laundering case pertains to an alleged chit fund scam perpetrated by the Saradha Group in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha till 2013.

"The quantum of total money mobilised by this group company is about ₹2,459 crore out of which nearly ₹1,983 crore remains unpaid to the depositors till date excluding the interest amount," the ED said.

Assets worth about ₹600 crore have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in his case till now.

