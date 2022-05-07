Sanskrit intertwined with Indian culture, says Nadda
The BJP chief was addressing the Utkarsh Mahotsav organised by the Central Sanskrit University
Asserting that Sanskrit is intertwined with Indian culture, Bharatiya Janata party president J.P. Nadda said on Saturday, May 7, 2022, that his party is a protector of the ancient language and is working to promote it.
Addressing the Utkarsh Mahotsav organised by the Central Sanskrit University, Mr. Nadda said the BJP ideologically stands with Sanskrit, and that the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave no effort to promote Indian traditions and culture.
He claimed the origin of science, knowledge, mathematics and philosophy is rooted in the language. India is unmatched in the world due to its culture, Mr. Nadda said.
