National

Sanskrit intertwined with Indian culture, says Nadda

BJP president J.P. Nadda. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting that Sanskrit is intertwined with Indian culture, Bharatiya Janata party president J.P. Nadda said on Saturday, May 7, 2022, that his party is a protector of the ancient language and is working to promote it. 

Addressing the Utkarsh Mahotsav organised by the Central Sanskrit University, Mr. Nadda said the BJP ideologically stands with Sanskrit, and that the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave no effort to promote Indian traditions and culture.

Also Read
Sanskrit most suited for IT, says Kovind

He claimed the origin of science, knowledge, mathematics and philosophy is rooted in the language.  India is unmatched in the world due to its culture, Mr. Nadda said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Sanskrit
culture (general)
Bharatiya Janata Party
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2022 1:57:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sanskrit-intertwined-with-indian-culture-says-nadda/article65391063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY