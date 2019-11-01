Sanjeev Nandan Sahai takes charge as Power Secretary

Sanjeev Nandan Sahai has assumed charge as Secretary of the Power Ministry on Friday.

“Sanjeev Nandan Sahai assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Power here today. Prior to this, he was serving as the Special Secretary in the Ministry of Power,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Mr. Sahai is a UT cadre IAS officer of the 1986 batch. He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power from May, 2018 to July, 2019, according to the statement.

Mr. Sahai has held several other important positions in the Union as well as State governments. These include DG(Additional Secretary equivalent) and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Principal Secretary in the Home Department, Chairman and MD of Delhi Transport Corporation, Secretary-cum-Commissioner Transport for Delhi Government, Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board, Finance Secretary in the Government of NCT of Delhi, among others.

Mr. Sahai has succeeded Subhash Chandra Garg, who retired on Thursday. Mr. Garg, who is a former Finance Secretary had sought voluntary retirement, which was approved by the government. Mr. Garg was to retire on October 31, 2020.

He had been transferred from the Finance Ministry to the Power Ministry as Secretary in July this year.