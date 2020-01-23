Sanjeev Balyan suggests 10% quota for western U.P. students in Delhi universities

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan believes a 10% reservation for students of western Uttar Pradesh could be an effective way to deal with student protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in Meerut on Wednesday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Mr. Balyan said he would “urge Rajnathji to make a provision for a reservation for students of western Uttar Pradesh in these Delhi universities to fix those raising anti-national slogans”. “Sabka ilaj kar denge, kisi ki zaroorat nahin padne ki” (they will fix everybody, nobody else would be required),” he said.

He pointed out that thousands of students were supporting the CAA in Meerut but only the protests of the students of Jamia and JNU, which have around 8,000 students each, were making the news for raising anti-national slogans.

Earlier, Mr. Singh tried to allay the fears of Muslims about the CAA. “Let me assure my Muslim brothers those who are citizens of India would not be touched under the CAA,” he said, adding even Mahatma Gandhi wanted citizenship for persecuted minorities. Claiming that the BJP did not do politics of religion, Mr. Singh said, “In 2003, former PM Manmohan Singh put forth the same view in the Rajya Sabha. We are only taking it forward.”