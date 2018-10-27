Sanjay Kumar Mishra may get full charge of Enforcement Directorate

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who was on Saturday given additional charge of the Enforcement Directorate for three months, was described by his junior colleagues as a meticulous investigator.

“Mr. Mishra has handled a wide range of investigations over the years, including foreign taxation. He and the outgoing ED Director Karnal Singh are from the same batch and therefore the transfer of responsibilities is going to be smooth in terms of supervision of ongoing investigations,” said an IRS official currently posted on deputation with the ED.

Close to PMO

Understood to be close to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Mishra was last posted as Chief Commissioner in the Income Tax Department in New Delhi. On Saturday, the government issued orders appointing him the Principal Special Director with the ED and giving him additional charge of the agency for three months.

At this stage, Mr. Mishra cannot be given full charge of the post as he is currently not empanelled as an Additional Secretary. However, an agency source said, he may soon be empanelled and is expected to be made the agency chief in regular capacity.

Apart from being instrumental in getting the HSBC-Geneva list of account holders, which had names of a large number of Indian nationals suspected to have parked their undisclosed incomes overseas, Mr. Mishra has also supervised income-tax investigations in the NDTV and the National Herald cases.

“I wish all the best to Mr. Sanjay Mishra, the new ED chief. I hope the Enforcement Directorate, under his leadership, soars to greater heights,” said Mr. Singh after handing over the charge.