Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul’s message to judges — be bold

December 15, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On his last working day, the Supreme Court judge calls on his colleagues to use their constitutional protection to exhibit boldness and lead by example

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. File

Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul bid farewell to his fellow judges with this message — be bold.

“If with the constitutional protection that we have, we are not able to exhibit this, we cannot expect other parts of the administration to do so,” Justice Kaul said from the Ceremonial Bench convened at the Chief Justice of India’s courtroom on December 15, his last working day.

The courtroom was packed to the hilt with family, lawyers and well-wishers.

Live updates on SC verdict on abrogation of Article 370

Attorney General R. Venkataramani said Justice Kaul’s epilogue in the Article 370 judgment with a suggestion to the government to form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir was a “healing touch” from the court.

Justice Kaul was part of the five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud which delivered a unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Recently, Justice Kaul led the Bench which heard a case against the delay and ‘pick-and-choose policy’ followed by the government in processing judicial appointments and transfers to the High Courts.

Justice Kaul had also headed the Bench which pushed the Centre and States to act against rising air pollution in the national capital.

