ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Jaju takes over as I&B Secretary

February 05, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjay Jaju, IAS officer of 1992 batch takes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from Apurva Chandra who has been appointed Health Secretary, in New Delhi on February 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sanjay Jaju, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official from Telangana cadre, on Monday assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Upon his assumption of charge, he was welcomed by the outgoing Secretary, Apurva Chandra, and other officials of the Ministry and various media units. Mr. Chandra has been assigned the charge of Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Mr. Jaju has previously served as Additional Secretary to the Government of India from 2018 to 2023 and Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, from October 2014 to March 2018. He has also served as Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government (Electronics, IT and Communications Department) from May 2011 to October 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US