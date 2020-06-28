Sanjay Baru duped in online scam

The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly duping policy analyst Sanjaya Baru of ₹24,000 on the pretext of online delivery of liquor, the police said on Sunday. The accused Akib Javed, a resident of Kaman, Bharatpur, was nabbed from his home town after a search on Saturday. Efforts are being made to nab his absconding associates.
The police said the matter came to notice on June 2 after they received a complaint from Mr. Baru, who was media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In his complaint, Mr. Baru alleged that while he was shopping for liquor online, he had found the purported online store ‘La Cave Wines and Spirits’. When he contacted on the number provided to place his order, he was asked to pay online. After making a payment of approximately ₹24,000, the seller switched off his mobile phone, the police said.
After analysing transactions details and mobile numbers used to avail banking alerts, the accused was traced to Kaman.
