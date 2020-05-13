National

Sanitisers on flights

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has authorised passengers to carry hand sanitisers up to 350 ml in hand baggage as part of COVID-19 safety guidelines. In a note to all airports and aircraft operators issued on Wednesday, the BCAS said that due to the spread of COVID-19, passengers were being advised to use hand sanitisers frequently. Therefore, it had been decided that passengers boarding an aircraft would be allowed to carry in his/her hand baggage or on his/her person liquid hand sanitiser upto 350 ml.Aircraft opera- tors should give publicity on the instructions and inform passengers to declare at the security checkpoints items carried in conformity with the latest guidelines.

The existing instructions already in force restricting the carriage of other liquid items/pastes or items of similar consistency would continue to be 100 ml. The revised instructions would come into immediate effect and the order would be valid for a period of three months from May 13, 2020.

The decision to allow the carriage of hand sanitisers was taken by the Director-General of Civil Aviation Security by exercising the powers vested under Section 5A of the Aircraft Act, 1934, and the provisions under the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2011, for the purpose of the safety and security of the passengers, crew, ground personnel and the general public in all matters in all matters relating to safeguarding against acts of unlawful interference with civil aviation.

