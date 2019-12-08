National

‘Sanitation has become a social movement’, says Rajnath Singh

Hailing the Swachh Bharat Mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that sanitation had become a people’s movement in the country. At an event in Delhi, he said that children had become the ambassadors of ‘Swachhta’ (cleanliness).

