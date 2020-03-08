Sanitary pad disposal bags mandatory from January 2021: Prakash Javadekar

The Centre would make it mandatory for sanitary pad manufacturers to provide bio-degradable bags for the disposal of each pad from January 2021, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, said on Sunday.

Mr. Javadekar expressed disappointment at the fact that while this rule was already in existence, it was not being followed by the sanitary pad manufacturers.

“We have observed that while the production and usage of sanitary napkins and diapers has greatly increased in the country, they are still being discarded in a way which is harmful to waste pickers. We will make it mandatory from January 2021 that all sanitary pad manufacturers will have to compulsorily give degradable bags for disposal of each sanitary napkin,” Mr. Javadekar said at an International Women’s Day event in Pune, where he interacted with waste collectors of SWaCH Pune, a wholly-owned workers’ cooperative.

He said people should address the waste pickers as Swachhta Sevika from this International Women’s Day as they were doing a great service to the nation. “These women have four vital qualities of consistency, compassion, courage and capacity for decision-making. I salute the Swachhta Sevikas gathered here today who are helping in realising the dream of Swachh, Swasth, Hit and Fit India.”

Mr. Javadekar further said cleanliness norms already in force in municipal areas would now be applicable to villages with a population of more than 3,000 across the country. “We must follow the decentralised model wherein the garbage of educational institutes and housing societies are disposed on the premises itself. There is a rule in place for the compulsory picking of garbage and disposal for municipal towns and this rule will be made compulsory for all habitations with more than 3,000 people.”

“I celebrate my Diwali with waste pickers to understand their work and problems… we city dwellers want garbage sheds for us, but not too close from our home. This mindset should change. I have decided to grant funds from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development quota for the construction of 50 big and 50 small garbage sheds, which are designed by SWaCH,” the Union Minister said.