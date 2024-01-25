Sangh Parivar to take over 50 lakh people to visit Ayodhya in months to come

January 25, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

With an aim to maintain the massive nationwide momentum around Ram temple, various wings of the Sangh Parivar — including the RSS and BJP — will be taking over 50 lakh people to Ayodhya for a visit to the temple in the months to come. The mass teerthyatra (pilgrimage) programme will continue till Ram Navmi, falling on April 17, when BJP Chief Ministers will also travel in the special trains to Ayodhya.

Sources in the BJP said that the aim of these teerthyatra programmes was to keep the sentiments around Ram temple alive, even after the temple consecration that took place on January 22. It was during an internal meeting of the party office-bearers in the last week of December 2023 that BJP chief J.P. Nadda directed the party MLAs and MPs to facilitate tours of devotees across India, to Ayodhya.

Sources in the BJP confirmed that the party was planning to take atleast 10,000 people from each of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across India, to visit Ayodhya. This drive will start after January 26.

Vinod Tawde, BJP national general secretary, told The Hindu that the party would not fund the Ram temple tour but only facilitate people who wanted to visit Ayodhya.

The plans of BJP’s North-East Delhi Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari seems to be different. He confirmed to The Hindu that he was planning to take approximately 14,000 people from his constituency to Ayodhya in the upcoming month. He also planned to fund the trips for which preparations were in full swing.

Manveer Singh Chauhan, BJP spokesperson from Uttarakhand, also said that the party has arranged special buses and trains for these people to travel to Ayodhya.

Speaking about the preparations for the mass mobilisation, a senior office bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) informed that the organisation has personally invited 10 crore families to participate in celebrations on January 22 and eventually, the organisation expect that that some of the members of these 10 crore families will also visit the temple in months to come.

Alok Kumar, the international working president of VHP said that the organisation will be taking one lakh families associated with the Ram Janambhoomi temple movement to visit the shrine between January 27 and February 22.

“These one lakh people are mainly the families and near and dear ones of the kar sevaks who had participated in the temple movement. VHP will bear the cost of boarding and lodging of these families and they will only have to pay for the train tickets,” said Mr Kumar.

Amid this mass public mobilisation of the Sangh Parivar around the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged his Cabinet Ministers to refrain from visiting Ayodhya in February so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience due to VIP movement.

Sources in the BJP said that the Prime Minister’s request came after huge crowd of devotees flocked to the Ram temple in the first two days after the inauguration.

