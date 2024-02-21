Sandeshkhali violence | NHRC issues notice to West Bengal government over human rights violations

February 21, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated February 22, 2024 12:29 am IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and to the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report regarding the media accounts of the harassment and sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali, by politically connected groups.

The NHRC communique added that local villagers have begun protesting for appropriate legal action against the perpetrators. The notice added that the local administration failed to take appropriate legal action against the perpetrators of the crime.

It has also been reported that the safety and security of women, children, and the elderly has also been jeopardised. It has resulted in many women migrating away from their residences for fear of torture and abuse.

“The Commission has observed that the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, as have been reported in various print and electronic media indicate prima facie violation of human rights, shocking the conscience. Therefore, it becomes imperative for it to exercise its jurisdiction under Section 12 (a) of the PHR Act, 1993 to preserve, protect and promote human rights, and take suo motu cognisance of the reported incidents of violence,” the NHRC statement said.

The West Bengal authorities have to respond to the commission within four weeks. The response must refer to the action taken or proposed action against the perpetrators, along with reference to the ameliorative measures taken or proposed to inspire confidence amongst the locals, including women. The report would also have to provide for compensation, if any, paid or to be paid to the victims of violence.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has also considered it deem fit and proper to depute its team to ascertain facts by a spot-enquiry into the incidents of violence of human rights in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas. The team shall be led by a Member of the Commission who shall be assisted by officers of the Commission.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has further observed that life is precious in itself, which encompasses the rights to dignity, freedom, equality and liberty. It is the solemn duty of the State to protect these rights as constitutionally guaranteed.

