Sandeshkhali violence: NCW chief meets President Murmu, recommends President's rule in West Bengal

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is still very dire

March 05, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma. File.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on March 5 and recommended President's rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence.

Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) had also recommended President rule in the TMC-ruled State.

Also read | Sandeshkhali, the untold story

Speaking to PTI after meeting the President, Ms. Sharma said the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is still very dire.

"Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident. Previously also many incidents of violence have been reported in the State and no action has been taken by the State government. Hence, NCW recommended to President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the State," she said.

Ms. Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the State and is closely monitoring it.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them.

