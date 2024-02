Sandeshkhali row: BJP releases documentary

February 22, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on February 22 released a documentary on its social media handles to highlight the alleged land grab and sexual exploitation of women at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and attacked the state's Trinamool Congress government.

The BJP said on X about the over 20-minute long video, "A truth that'll shock us. A truth that'll pain us. A truth that'll shake our conscience.The truth of #Sandeshkhali, that Mamata Banerjee is trying to hide..." The documentary has several Sandeshkhali women speaking of the crimes they were subjected to.

The TMC has accused the BJP of being behind the allegations.

The BJP, the main opposition party in the State, has seized on the issue to mount a strong attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Local women have accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault under coercion.

Mr. Shahjahan is absconding following his suspected involvement in a violent attack on Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to raid his house in connection with a corruption case.

