Sandeshkhali reports misleading, Bengal safest for women, says Mamata Banerjee

“All five fingers in the palm are not alike. Sometimes we are not aware of many things. I do not hesitate to arrest Trinamool Congress leaders,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a gathering after leading a procession on the eve of Women’s Day.
The Chief Minister raised the issue of violence against women in Manipur and Hathras and asked why the BJP leadership has been silent on this issue. She also noted the allegations raised by women wrestlers against a sitting BJP MP and former president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhuhsan Sharan Singh.
Before addressing the rally, Ms Banerjee led a march with women leaders of her party from College Street to Esplanade. As the Lok Sabha polls are drawing close, the political parties are vying for the support of women of West Bengal.
She also broke her silence on former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joining the BJP. “Sitting in the chair of a Judge, he is talking about joining the BJP...I am happy that the mask has been exposed,” she said, referring to the former Calcutta High Court Judge. She added that the former judge has been hurling abuses at her nephew and Trinamool MP, Abhishek Banerjee.
She accused Mr. Gangopadhyay of playing with the lives of thousands of students. “People will give verdict on you. Wherever you contest, I will ensure that students are pitted against you,” she added.