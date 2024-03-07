Sandeshkhali reports misleading, Bengal safest for women, says Mamata Banerjee

March 07, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Trinamool Congress chairperson’s remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the storm of Sandeshkhali will rage across West Bengal West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the reports of atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali were misleading and Bengal was the safest State for women. ALSO READ Watch | Explained: What led to the violence in Sandeshkhali?

“All five fingers in the palm are not alike. Sometimes we are not aware of many things. I do not hesitate to arrest Trinamool Congress leaders,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a gathering after leading a procession on the eve of Women’s Day.

Ms. Banerjee’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the storm of Sandeshkhali would rage across West Bengal. Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for the past several weeks over allegations of land grab and sexual assault raised by locals, particularly women. During the day, a group of women leaders of the BJP were stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali by police.

“Bengal is the only place [where] women are safe, it is the safest place,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister raised the issue of violence against women in Manipur and Hathras and asked why the BJP leadership has been silent on this issue. She also noted the allegations raised by women wrestlers against a sitting BJP MP and former president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhuhsan Sharan Singh.

Before addressing the rally, Ms Banerjee led a march with women leaders of her party from College Street to Esplanade. As the Lok Sabha polls are drawing close, the political parties are vying for the support of women of West Bengal.