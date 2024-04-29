ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeshkhali case: Why has the State of West Bengal come against CBI probe, SC asks West Bengal

April 29, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A bomb squad team of the National Security Guard arrive after CBI recovered weapons in a case related to the violence against ED officials, at Agarhati village in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday, April 29, 2024 wondered why the State of West Bengal has come to the Supreme Court objecting to the CBI probe into allegations of sexual assault and forcible land grabbing from Sandeshkhali by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

“Why should the State come here in this case?” Justice B.R. Gavai asked the West Bengal government, represented by senior advocates A.M. Singhvi and Jaideep Gupta.

Mr. Gupta said there were remarks made by the Calcutta High Court against the State.

“So you go and get that expunged in the High Court… why come here?” Justice Sandeep Mehta asked.

The court adjourned the case to July. The State government had asked for an adjournment of two weeks, saying a “very important piece information” had to be got in the case.

“The atmosphere will be more conducive in July,” Justice Gavai said.

Mr. Gupta said the “long phases of elections” was trying. “There are seven phases in West Bengal,” Mr. Gupta said.

