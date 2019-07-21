Sandesara yet to be issued Red Notice

The Interpol is yet to issue Red Notices against Chetan and Nitin Sandesara, promoters of the Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech Limited group which faces allegations of bank loan fraud involving ₹8,100 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate, which is pursuing a money-laundering probe against the accused persons, has requested the Interpol to issue the notices to facilitate their detention abroad. They went underground after the CBI had registered the first case against Sterling Biotech in August 2017.
The second case pertaining to bank loans was lodged in October the same year.
The case against the accused is that they took loans from an Andhra Bank-led consortium and diverted the money for undeclared purposes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor