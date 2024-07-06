ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Thapar, Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader, attacked with swords in Ludhiana

Updated - July 06, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 07:07 am IST

Shiv Sena leader attacked with swords by unidentified assailants in Punjab, caught on video, suffers serious injuries

PTI

A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by four unidentified assailants in full public view here on Friday, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Thapar, 58, was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony there, police said.

In a purported video of the incident, the assailants, dressed as Nihang Sikhs, approached Mr. Thapar while he was on a scooter with his security personnel riding pillion. Two of the assailants could then be seen attacking him with a sword and speeding off on Mr. Thapar’s scooter.

The Sena leader, who suffered serious head injuries, was rushed to the Civil Hospital and later transferred to a private facility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US