Sandeep Thapar, Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader, attacked with swords in Ludhiana

A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by four unidentified assailants in full public view here on Friday, the police said.

Sandeep Thapar, 58, was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony there, police said.

In a purported video of the incident, the assailants, dressed as Nihang Sikhs, approached Mr. Thapar while he was on a scooter with his security personnel riding pillion. Two of the assailants could then be seen attacking him with a sword and speeding off on Mr. Thapar’s scooter.

The Sena leader, who suffered serious head injuries, was rushed to the Civil Hospital and later transferred to a private facility.