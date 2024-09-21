GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sanctity of Tirupati 'laddu prasadam' restored, unblemished now, says TTD

TTD is committed to protecting the holiness of Laddu Prasadam to the satisfaction of all the devotees, wrotethe temple board on X.

Updated - September 21, 2024 10:00 am IST - Tirupati

PTI
A view of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

A view of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amid concerns among devotees on the quality of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam', the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has said sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored.

In a social media post on Friday night, the TTD, which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, on the hills of Tirumala said the divinity and purity of Srivari Laddu is unblemished now.

“The divinity and purity of Srivari laddu is unblemished now. TTD is committed to protecting the holiness of Laddu Prasadam to the satisfaction of all the devotees,” the temple board said in the post.

The temple body managing the super-rich shrine on Friday revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and the presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu two days ago.

With the fingers of accusation being pointed at the previous YSRCP regime over the issue, former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy described the matter as "diversion politics," and slammed it as a "concocted story."

The Centre has sought a report on the matter from the Andhra Pradesh government and promised suitable action after examining it.

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into the allegations. Citing a lab report on Friday, the TTD stated that there was presence of 'lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests have revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.

Published - September 21, 2024 09:46 am IST

