Sanctions for prosecution of over 80 officials awaited

Sanction for the prosecution of over 80 public servants, including four IAS officials, under the Prevention of Corruption Act is awaited from various government departments for the past over four months. Two cases are pending since 2013.

According to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), 47 such requests were pending for more than four months as on June 30. The maximum of seven requests were with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), while five were with the Uttar Pradesh government.

In one case, the request for sanction to prosecute the then Secretary of Health, B.L. Agarwal, was made to the DoPT in February 2013. The same month, another request was moved against the then Joint Director Parmod Singh and two others of the Chhattisgarh government, in connection with a case registered in 2010.

According to the recently released CVC's annual report, sanction for prosecution in 108 cases was given by the government departments last year.

Annual Report

The Commission has superintendence over function of the Central Bureau of Investigation. In 2018, as per its annual report, the CBI had registered 765 cases and 134 preliminary enquiries, compared to 939 cases and 137 enquiries in 2017.

Investigation was finalised in 611 cases and 109 enquiries, while 1,541 cases and enquiries were still under probe. In all, 898 cases were pending investigation for more than a year as on December 31, 2018. Courts gave judgment in 850 under-trial cases and in 544 of them, the CBI secured convictions.

“The conviction rate during the year was 68% against 66.9% in 2017. At the end of the year 2018, 9,255 cases were pending in various courts,” said the Commission. As part of its functioning, the Commission tendered advices in 3,162 cases during the period.

It included recommendation for major penalty proceedings in 508 cases and minor penalty proceedings in 151 cases as its first-stage advice. The CVC advised major penalty for 101 cases and minor penalty for 76 cases as second-stage advice.